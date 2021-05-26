Square and Noble teams up to digitize live event concession commerce
May 26, 2021 Block, Inc. (SQ)
- Noble has partnered with Square (NYSE:SQ) to implement online payment processing of food and drink for live events.
- The technology integration provides Square sellers with a purpose-built concessions platform to enhance back and front of house operations.
- “We see a great deal of value in partnering with Noble as live event owners look to return to a post-pandemic operating environment where mobile ordering is becoming a standard procedure and expected option for customers,” said Gabriella Hernandez, head of partner management at Square.
