Square and Noble teams up to digitize live event concession commerce

  • Noble has partnered with Square (NYSE:SQ) to implement online payment processing of food and drink for live events.
  • The technology integration provides Square sellers with a purpose-built concessions platform to enhance back and front of house operations.
  • “We see a great deal of value in partnering with Noble as live event owners look to return to a post-pandemic operating environment where mobile ordering is becoming a standard procedure and expected option for customers,” said Gabriella Hernandez, head of partner management at Square.
