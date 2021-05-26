Aemetis nabs second U.S. patent for using waste forest wood to produce high value biofuels
May 26, 2021 8:45 AM ETAemetis, Inc. (AMTX)AMTXBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) granted a second patent for technology exclusively licensed to the company enabling the production of low carbon intensity renewable fuels from waste wood feedstocks.
- “High Gravity, Fed-Batch Ionic Liquid Based Process for Deconstructing Biomass” protects the use of ionic liquids to extract sugars from a wide variety of waste biomass, including forest and orchard wood.
- This process is expected to provide up to a 90% reduction in feedstock cost and to increase the value of renewable fuels by significantly reducing carbon intensity.
- "The process enables waste wood to be used in two important ways as valuable feedstock: extracting sugar for conversion into cellulosic ethanol at our ethanol plant to generate an estimated $5 of revenue per gallon, and converting the remaining lignin into renewable hydrogen for the hydrotreatment of vegetable oils to produce low carbon intensity jet and diesel fuel," VP, Technology Department Goutham Vemuri commented.
- The first Aemetis Carbon Zero production plant, "Carbon Zero 1" is scheduled for construction at the 140-acre Riverbank Industrial Complex in Central California.