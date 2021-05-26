Putnam Investments launches four new actively managed ETFs
May 26, 2021
- Putnam Investments has made the announcement to launch four new actively managed exchange traded funds which will start trading on the NYSE today, Wednesday May 26th.
- The four ETFs are as follows: Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR), Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT), Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO), and Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL).
- Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF, PLDR: This ETF invests in organizations showing leadership on sustainability issues that are most relevant to their business context. Additionally, PLDR invests in companies of all sizes and comes to market with an expense ratio of 0.59%. See full fact sheet.
- Putnam Sustainable Future ETF, PFUT: invests in companies whose products and services provide solutions that directly contribute to sustainable social, environmental, and economic development. Additionally, this actively managed ETF comes with an expense ratio of 0.64%. See full fact sheet.
- Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF, PGRO: PGRO takes an active approach, seeking companies with high and durable long-term growth prospects that can outperform in a variety of economic environments. The ETF has an expense ratio of 0.55%. See full fact sheet.
- Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF, PVAL: This ETF targets a broader array of opportunities than a typical value-style portfolio, such as undervalued stocks, organizations with solid cash flows, and can grow their dividends. PVAL comes with an expense ratio of 0.55%. See full fact sheet.
