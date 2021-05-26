Sabre partners with Byhours to distribute hotel microstays

May 26, 2021 8:57 AM ETSabre Corporation (SABR)SABRBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) and Byhours, an international platform for hotel microstays, have signed a new agreement to provide Sabre's agency community with relevant content that will allow them to sell rooms by the hour through the Byhours' Sabre Red App.
  • Under the agreement, travel agents using Sabre's global distribution system will have access to Byhours' content.
  • Headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, Byhours launched in 2012 and developed the first booking platform that offers hourly packages at hotels around the world, allowing customers to choose their check-in time, how long they want to stay, and pay only for the amount of time they need.
  • Pursuant to the agreement, BYHOURS reinforces the company's 2021 objective to open up the North American market, beside one of the big companies in the sector.
  • Shares are up 1.36% PM.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.