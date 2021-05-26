Sabre partners with Byhours to distribute hotel microstays
May 26, 2021 8:57 AM ETSabre Corporation (SABR)SABRBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) and Byhours, an international platform for hotel microstays, have signed a new agreement to provide Sabre's agency community with relevant content that will allow them to sell rooms by the hour through the Byhours' Sabre Red App.
- Under the agreement, travel agents using Sabre's global distribution system will have access to Byhours' content.
- Headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, Byhours launched in 2012 and developed the first booking platform that offers hourly packages at hotels around the world, allowing customers to choose their check-in time, how long they want to stay, and pay only for the amount of time they need.
- Pursuant to the agreement, BYHOURS reinforces the company's 2021 objective to open up the North American market, beside one of the big companies in the sector.
- Shares are up 1.36% PM.