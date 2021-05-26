Taiwan Liposome inks deal with Zydus to launch AmphoTLC in India
- Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) and Zydus Healthcare have signed a license supply and commercialization agreement for AmphoTLC (Amphotericin B Liposome for Injection 50mg) in India.
- AmphoTLC is indicated for severe systemic fungal infections such as mucormycosis.
- Under the terms of the agreement, TLC will manufacture and supply AmphoTLC on a non-exclusive basis to Zydus, and Zydus will commercialize AmphoTLC in India.
- TLC shares down 7% premarket trading at $5.91.
- TLC has obtained the necessary approvals for AmphoTLC from the regulatory authorities in India with the assistance of Zydus, including a new drug registration on May 25, 2021, for immediate importation as per approved usage and indication of liposomal amphotericin B.