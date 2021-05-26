Taiwan Liposome inks deal with Zydus to launch AmphoTLC in India

May 26, 2021 8:58 AM ETTaiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (TLC)TLCBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) and Zydus Healthcare have signed a license supply and commercialization agreement for AmphoTLC (Amphotericin B Liposome for Injection 50mg) in India.
  • AmphoTLC is indicated for severe systemic fungal infections such as mucormycosis.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, TLC will manufacture and supply AmphoTLC on a non-exclusive basis to Zydus, and Zydus will commercialize AmphoTLC in India.
  • TLC shares down 7% premarket trading at $5.91.
  • TLC has obtained the necessary approvals for AmphoTLC from the regulatory authorities in India with the assistance of Zydus, including a new drug registration on May 25, 2021, for immediate importation as per approved usage and indication of liposomal amphotericin B.
