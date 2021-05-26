GlycoMimetics says first patient dosed in investigator-sponsored mid-stage uproleselan study
May 26, 2021 9:22 AM ETGlycoMimetics, Inc. (GLYC)GLYCBy: SA News Team
- GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) announces that the first patient has been dosed in an investigator-sponsored trial (IST) evaluating uproleselan as a prophylactic agent to reduce gastrointestinal (GI) toxicities associated with cell transplantation for multiple myeloma (MM).
- The trial aims to study the GI toxicities associated with high-dose melphalan in autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation (auto-HCT) for the condition.
- The study led by Washington University is a Phase 2, single-center, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled IST designed to evaluate whether prophylactic uproleselan plus standard of care (SOC) can reduce diarrhea severity in patients receiving high-dose melphalan conditioning in preparation for auto-HCT in MM.
- Eligible patients undergoing first auto-HCT with melphalan conditioning (200mg/m2) for MM will be randomized in a 1:1 allocation to receive either prophylactic uproleselan plus SOC or placebo plus SOC.
- Shares up nearly 2% premarket.