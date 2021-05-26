Cumulus Media initiates debt reduction by commencing $175M debt paydown

May 26, 2021 9:23 AM ETCumulus Media Inc. (CMLS)CMLSBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) initiated actions to pay down $175M of debt using cash on hand as it closed a $60M repayment of its ABL Revolver due 2025; post paydown the ABL Revolver due 2025 is undrawn and available as liquidity for general corporate purposes.
  • On May 25, the company paid down ~$89M of its Term Loan Credit Facility due 2026 related to earlier announced sale of land in Bethesda, MD, in June 2020; ~$65M of the prepayment related to the Land Sale, and ~$23M of the prepayment related to the Tower Sale.
  • "Since emerging from bankruptcy in 2018, we have reduced our net debt by ~$600M, despite the impact of a global pandemic. Looking ahead, our better leverage profile and more than $200M of available liquidity will provide us meaningful financial flexibility as we continue along our strong rebound trajectory," president & CEO Mary G. Berner commented.
