Avangrid-PNM merger deal wins OK from Nuclear Regulatory Commission
May 26, 2021 9:24 AM ETPNM Resources, Inc. (PNM), AGRAGR, PNMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) and PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) say they received approval from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for their proposed merger, leaving only the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission to clear the deal.
- "As these approvals come in, we have also garnered the support of two additional parties to our stipulation in the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission case, bringing the total to 13 parties supporting the merger," PNM Chairman, CEO and President Pat Vincent-Collawn says.
- The companies say they are hopeful the state regulator will begin public hearings on the proposed merger stipulation in June.
- But the NMPRC staff has said in a filing that it may not be able to hold a hearing on the deal until November.