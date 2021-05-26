AIM ImmunoTech completes dosing in Cohort 3 of early-stage Ampligen trial

May 26, 2021
  • AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) has completed dosing of Cohort 3 in a Phase 1 study to assess the safety, tolerability and biological activity of Ampligen as an intranasal therapy, as a potential prophylaxis or treatment for COVID-19 and other respiratory viral diseases.
  • No serious adverse events were reported.
  • This is consistent with results in the first two cohorts of the study and at escalating doses.
  • Subjects in Cohort 1 received 75 μg of Ampligen, subjects in Cohort 2 received 200 μg and subjects in Cohort 3 received 500 μg.
  • The study is already proceeding with Cohort 4, with subjects receiving 1250 μg.
  • AIM shares up 5% premarket trading at $2.14.
  • Last month, the company completed dosing of Cohort 2 in a Phase 1 study and reported no serious adverse events.
