AIM ImmunoTech completes dosing in Cohort 3 of early-stage Ampligen trial
May 26, 2021 9:30 AM ETAIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM)AIMBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) has completed dosing of Cohort 3 in a Phase 1 study to assess the safety, tolerability and biological activity of Ampligen as an intranasal therapy, as a potential prophylaxis or treatment for COVID-19 and other respiratory viral diseases.
- No serious adverse events were reported.
- This is consistent with results in the first two cohorts of the study and at escalating doses.
- Subjects in Cohort 1 received 75 μg of Ampligen, subjects in Cohort 2 received 200 μg and subjects in Cohort 3 received 500 μg.
- The study is already proceeding with Cohort 4, with subjects receiving 1250 μg.
- AIM shares up 5% premarket trading at $2.14.
- Last month, the company completed dosing of Cohort 2 in a Phase 1 study and reported no serious adverse events.