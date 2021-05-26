Euroseas slides 9% despite strong margins for Q1
May 26, 2021 9:36 AM ETEuroseas Ltd. (ESEA)ESEABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Euroseas (ESEA -9.0%) reports Q1 revenue decrease of 7.3% Y/Y to $14.3M.
- An average of 14 vessels (-26.3% Y/Y) were owned and operated during Q1 earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $12,134/day (+26.2% Y/Y).
- Operating margin increased 721 bps to 28% and Adj. EBITDA margin too increased 1,269 bps to 39.13%.
- Fleet utilization improved 160 bps to 96.7% and for commercial and operational were 100% and 96.7%, respectively.
- Total vessel operating expenses $6,914/day (+17.6% Y/Y).
- Also, declared a dividend of $0.1M on its Series B Preferred Shares which will be paid in cash.
- The Co. has completed its first Environment, Social & Governance report which will be available on its web site on May 26, 2021.
- Finally, as of Mar. 31, outstanding debt was about $65.1M versus restricted and unrestricted cash of about $6.4M.
- “We believe that we continue to maintain one of the lowest operating cost structures amongst the public shipping companies which is one of our competitive advantages.” said Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO.
