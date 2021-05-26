Verastem to highlight potential of ovarian cancer therapy at upcoming investor event
May 26, 2021 9:46 AM ETVerastem, Inc. (VSTM)VSTMBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Verastem (VSTM +3.0%) has submitted the corporate presentation which will be made on June 01, at 4:00 p.m. ET at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference.
- This week, the company announced the Breakthrough Therapy designation it received from the FDA for the VS-6766/ defactinib combo in low-grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC) irrespective of the status of KRAS mutation.
- In the presentation, Verastem says that 29 out of 30 drugs that received the Breakthrough Therapy designation have been approved by the regulator. In addition, the company thinks a patent grant could extend the patent protection for VS-6766/ defactinib until 2040.
- Verastem also points to the high unmet need for LGSOC with limited treatment options noting that the market opportunity for the indication is larger than or comparable to other KRAS opportunities with high unmet need.
- The company is currently advancing VS-6766 alone and in combination with defactinib in a Phase 2 study (RAMP 201) for the treatment of recurrent LGSOC.
- , VS-6766/ defactinib led to 52% and 70% of overall response rate (ORR) across all LGSOC patients and in those with KRAS mutation, updated data from a Phase 1/2 trial showed.