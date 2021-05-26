Four ProShares ETFs experience reverse splits

  • Four exchange traded funds have witnessed reverse splits that are in effect today, Wednesday, May 26th.
  • A reverse split is a measure taken to reduce the number of outstanding shares in the marketplace. Current shares are consolidated into a smaller amount that is proportional in nature and becomes more valuable.
  • The ETFs that have reverse splits are as follows: ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:SCO), ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY), ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY), and ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL).
  • If the ratio split is represented as 1:4, the four shares owned pre-split are now valued at one share. If an investor owned 100 shares pre-split, they now would own 25 shares.
  • SCO split is representative of 1:4. SCO is currently trading at +0.09% on the day.
  • VIXY split is representative of 1:4. VIXY is currently trading at -1.69% on the day.
  • UVXY split is representative of 1:10. UVXY is currently trading at -2.40% on the day.
  • ZSL split is representative of 1:4. ZSL is currently trading at +0.68% on the day.
  • In other financial-related news, volatility levels have recently risen back above pre-pandemic lows in the month of May.
