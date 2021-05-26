AngloGold suspends Obuasi mine production, guidance as miner goes missing
May 26, 2021 9:50 AM ETAngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)AUBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- AngloGold Ashanti (AU -1.9%) says it is suspending production and cost guidance for 2021 for the Obuasi gold mine in Ghana, as it continues to search for a miner who went missing after a fall-of-ground incident a week ago at the mine.
- All Obuasi underground mining activities have been suspended since the May 18 incident.
- AngloGold says the current suspension, investigation and review of future mining fronts will delay the ramp-up of production at Obuasi.
- The company has launched a thorough investigation, but "early indications are that this geotechnical incident was likely caused by the failure of a horizontal, or sill pillar, in one of the mine's smaller mining stopes."
- AngloGold is confident in growth to 3.4M oz./year by FY 2025, which will improve costs, Taylor Dart writes in a neutral analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.