AngloGold suspends Obuasi mine production, guidance as miner goes missing

May 26, 2021 9:50 AM ETAngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)AUBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • AngloGold Ashanti (AU -1.9%) says it is suspending production and cost guidance for 2021 for the Obuasi gold mine in Ghana, as it continues to search for a miner who went missing after a fall-of-ground incident a week ago at the mine.
  • All Obuasi underground mining activities have been suspended since the May 18 incident.
  • AngloGold says the current suspension, investigation and review of future mining fronts will delay the ramp-up of production at Obuasi.
  • The company has launched a thorough investigation, but "early indications are that this geotechnical incident was likely caused by the failure of a horizontal, or sill pillar, in one of the mine's smaller mining stopes."
  • AngloGold is confident in growth to 3.4M oz./year by FY 2025, which will improve costs, Taylor Dart writes in a neutral analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
