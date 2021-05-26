Converge Technology Solutions upsizes bought deal financing to $150M
May 26, 2021 By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Converge Technology Solutions (OTCQX:CTSDF -8.2%) enters amended agreement with underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity and Scotiabank to increase the size of its offering.
- Underwriters to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 20M shares at a price of $7.50 per share; gross proceeds of $150M.
- Underwriters' option to purchase additional 3M common shares.
- Net proceeds to be used for acquisitions, working capital and other general corporate purposes.
- Offering is scheduled to close on or about June 3, 2021.
- Initial size of the offering was $100M.