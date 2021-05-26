Dick's Sporting Goods called attractive after low ball guidance amid strong sales trends
May 26, 2021 10:19 AM ET
- Evercore ISI thinks the guidance issued today by Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS +17.0%) looks conservative as it only implies a 6% two-year CAGR for Q2 to Q4 even with the retailer's sales in an accelerating trend.
- Analyst Warren Cheng and team observe that Dick's is seeing some stickiness with the outdoor/home gym/stay-at-home activities categories that all performed well during the brunt of the pandemic. In addition, new demand for traditional categories driven by activities and sports resuming are factoring in to support sales growth. "Recall that DKS is one of our best ideas and our bull thesis is predicated on the idea that DKS structurally rerated its earnings higher through the pandemic from a combination of share consolidation, improved allocation from vendors, and increase of its digital lead," note Cheng and team.
