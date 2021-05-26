EU lawyer wants AstraZeneca fined for missing contract deliveries of vaccine
- A lawyer for the European Union has asked a court to level substantial fines against AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) for failing to abide by a contract by delivering far fewer COVID-19 vaccine doses than anticipated.
- Speaking in a Brussels courtroom today, attorney Rafael Jafferali said the pharma should pay 10 Euros ($12.24) each day per dose that hasn't been delivered per the contract, beginning July 1, 2021, Reuters reports.
- In addition, he asked for a fine 10M Euros for each breach of the contract.
- The EU filed suit against AstraZeneca in April after the company said it would likely only 100M doses by the end of June, instead of the 300 million stipulated in the contract.
- In February, the company said it was suffering from supply chain issues.
- As of the beginning of the month, AstraZeneca has delivered 50M doses to the EU, a quarter of the 200M envisioned in the contract by that point.
- AstraZeneca lawyer Hakim Boularbah told the court the contract was not binding and that the company would make its "best reasonable efforts" in delivering the vaccines according to the schedule in the document.
