StealthGas trades higher on Q1 earnings beat
May 26, 2021 10:58 AM ET StealthGas Inc. (GASS)
- StealthGas (GASS +2.7%) reported Q1 revenue increase of 8.7% Y/Y to $37.4M, due to seven vessels, now operating either in the spot market or under a time charter contract which were employed on bareboat charters.
- Fleet utilization of 98.7% with 50 days of technical off hire mainly as a result of one drydocking completed within Q1 2021.
- Operational utilization of 93.1% mainly due to 15 of ships having a predominant presence in the spot market - equivalent to 31.2% of voyage days.
- 61% of fleet days secured on period charters for the remainder of 2021, with total fleet employment days for all subsequent periods generating ~$87M in contracted revenues.
- Fleet calendar days up 1.8% Y/Y to 3,811 with an average of 41 vessels were owned by the Co. during the quarter.
- Adj. EBITDA decreased by 18.8% Y/Y to $13.4M due to lower operational utilization as a result of higher spot activity.
- Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $15.73M, compared to $12.75M a year ago.
- Low gearing, as debt to assets stands at 37.7% and Q/Q reduction in finance costs by $1.1M.
- Company has total cash of $52.9M with no capital expenditure commitments in the near future.
- “We have 16 vessels concluding their period employment up until the end of 2021 and along with our ships currently in the spot market gives us the opportunity to re-charter 60% of our fleet at a time when hopefully the market is expected to improve.” said Board Chairman Michael Jolliffe.
