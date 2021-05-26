Capri Holdings tipped by BTIG to see continued momentum as recovery extends
May 26, 2021
- BTIG stays constructive on Capri Holdings (CPRI +1.9%) after taking in the company's Q1 earnings report.
- Analyst Camilo Lyon thinks Capri's margins will continue to improve as early stage initiatives of its SKU reduction and price increase efforts factor in. Lyon and team also see the company's just announced investor day for June 29 as another catalyst for the shares that will "highlight the long term path and opportunity" for CPRI's portfolio.
- Capri's reinstatement of its buyback program is also seen as a positive.
- "Overall, the recovery CPRI is experiencing is tracking ahead of plan and we believe will accelerate into F22," writes Lyon.
- BTIG keeps a Buy rating on Capri and price target of $76.
