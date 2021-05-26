Sanderson Farms FQ2 2021 Earnings Preview
May 26, 2021 11:23 AM ETSanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM)SAFMBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Thursday, May 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.50 vs. $0.28 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.05B (+24.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SAFM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.