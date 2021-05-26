Medtronic FQ4 2021 Earnings Preview
May 26, 2021 11:26 AM ETMedtronic plc (MDT)MDTBy: SA News Team
- Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Thursday, May 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.42 (+144.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.13B (+35.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MDT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Adjusted gross margin estimate of 68.4%.
- Free cash flow estimate of $1.61B.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 6 downward.