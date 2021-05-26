Golf stocks stay hot after Dick's earnings and Phil Mickelson PGA win
May 26, 2021 11:32 AM ETAcushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF), ELYELY, GOLFBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Callaway Golf (ELY +4.1%) and Acushnet Holdings (GOLF +1.8%) rally after Dick's Sporting Goods points to strong demand for golf products in Q1 and the early part of Q2.
- Notably, Dick's is increasing its investment in the Golf Galaxy business.
- Golf play was up 21% YTD through the end of March and should see even higher marks in Q2 against the lockdown comparable.
- There could also be a boost in golf interest with casual participants after Phil Mickelson became the oldest golfer ever to win a major tournament with his PGA victory last weekend. Mickelson's win arrived just as golf season is heating up in many parts of the country.
- Callaway Golf is up 46.90% YTD and traded at a 52-week high earlier in today's session.
- Acushnet Holdings is 26.39% higher YTD.
