Golf stocks stay hot after Dick's earnings and Phil Mickelson PGA win

  • Callaway Golf (ELY +4.1%) and Acushnet Holdings (GOLF +1.8%) rally after Dick's Sporting Goods points to strong demand for golf products in Q1 and the early part of Q2.
  • Notably, Dick's is increasing its investment in the Golf Galaxy business.
  • Golf play was up 21% YTD through the end of March and should see even higher marks in Q2 against the lockdown comparable.
  • There could also be a boost in golf interest with casual participants after Phil Mickelson became the oldest golfer ever to win a major tournament with his PGA victory last weekend. Mickelson's win arrived just as golf season is heating up in many parts of the country.
  • Callaway Golf is up 46.90% YTD and traded at a 52-week high earlier in today's session.
  • Acushnet Holdings is 26.39% higher YTD.
  • Compare valuation marks on ELY and GOLF.
