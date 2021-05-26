Best Buy Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

May 26, 2021 11:33 AM ETBest Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)BBYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 27th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.41 (+110.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.38B (+21.3% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expects Enterprise comparable sales of +17.1%.
  • Over the last 2 years, BBY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward.
