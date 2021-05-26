Dollar Tree Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

May 26, 2021 11:39 AM ETDollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)DLTRBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 27th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.40 (+34.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.42B (+2.1% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expects Enterprise comparable sales of -1.01%.
  • Over the last 2 years, DLTR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 5 downward.
