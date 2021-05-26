Veeva Systems Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

  • Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 27th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.78 (+18.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $410.07M (+21.6% Y/Y).
  • Expected adjusted gross margin of 74.1%.
  • Over the last 2 years, VEEV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 21 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 0 downward.
