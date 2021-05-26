Frontline Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 26, 2021 11:44 AM ETFrontline Ltd. (FRO)FROBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Frontline (NYSE:FRO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 (-106.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $97.05M (-76.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FRO has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Frontline: Unprepared To Handle Their Long-Term Future, 1st Quarter Results Will Provide A Taste