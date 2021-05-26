Autodesk Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETAutodesk, Inc. (ADSK)ADSKBy: SA News Team
- Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.94 (+10.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $964.76M (+8.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ADSK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.