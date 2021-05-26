Box Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
- Box (NYSE:BOX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (+70.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $200.43M (+9.2% Y/Y).
- Analyst expect billings of $149.9M.
- Over the last 2 years, BOX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.