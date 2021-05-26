Yext Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETYext, Inc. (YEXT)YEXTBy: SA News Team
- Yext (NYSE:YEXT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 (+40.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $88.6M (+3.8% Y/Y).
- Expected gross margin of 76.8%.
- Over the last 2 years, YEXT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.