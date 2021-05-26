Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities&Income Fund declares $0.034 dividend
May 26, 2021 12:27 PM ETWestern Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities&Income Fund (WIA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities&Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) declares $0.034/share monthly dividend, 7.9% increase from prior dividend of $0.0315.
- Forward yield 3.01%
- Payable June 30; for shareholders of record June 23; ex-div June 22.
- Payable July 30; for shareholders of record July 23; ex-div July 22.
- Payable Aug 31; for shareholders of record Aug 23; ex-div Aug 20.
- Payable Sept 30; for shareholders of record Sept 23; ex-div Sept 22.
- Payable Oct 29; for shareholders of record Oct 22; ex-div Oct 21.
- Payable Nov 30; for shareholders of record Nov 22; ex-div Nov 19.
- August distribution of $0.14800 per share is composed of the regular monthly distribution of $0.03400 per share and a special distribution of $0.11400 per share.
