Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities&Income Fund declares $0.034 dividend

  • Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities&Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) declares $0.034/share monthly dividend, 7.9% increase from prior dividend of $0.0315.
  • Forward yield 3.01%
  • Payable June 30; for shareholders of record June 23; ex-div June 22.
  • Payable July 30; for shareholders of record July 23; ex-div July 22.
  • Payable Aug 31; for shareholders of record Aug 23; ex-div Aug 20.
  • Payable Sept 30; for shareholders of record Sept 23; ex-div Sept 22.
  • Payable Oct 29; for shareholders of record Oct 22; ex-div Oct 21.
  • Payable Nov 30; for shareholders of record Nov 22; ex-div Nov 19.
  • August distribution of $0.14800 per share is composed of the regular monthly distribution of $0.03400 per share and a special distribution of $0.11400 per share.
  • See WIA Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
