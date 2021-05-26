CureVac to finalize regulatory submission for COVID-19 vaccine in 2- 3 weeks

May 26, 2021
  • CureVac (CVAC +0.6%) does not yet have adequate data from its pivotal Phase 2b/3 trial to prove statistical significance for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, a company spokeswoman has reportedly told German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
  • The company is said to require an additional one to two weeks to collect more data and finalize the submission to the EMA.
  • The experimental vaccine based on mRNA technology started to undergo the Phase 2b/3 study in December with a 12µg dose. Subsequently, the rolling submission began with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in February.
  • Previously, speaking to CNBC, CureVac CEO Franz-Werner Haas said the COVID-19 vaccine dubbed CVnCoV could receive EU approval in early June.
  • Today, developers of the second generation of COVID-19 vaccines trended lower after FDA indicated it might decline the requests for emergency use authorizations for COVID-19 shots unless the discussions have already started.
