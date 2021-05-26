Philips team up with UCSF for Philips HealthSuite
May 26, 2021 12:22 PM ETKoninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)PHGBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Royal Philips (PHG -0.5%) and the University of California, San Francisco has announced a partnership to develop technology that will enable a modern, more streamlined experience for patients and set a new standard for healthcare delivery.
- UCSF will use Philips HealthSuite to oversee the development of technologies that leverage Artificial Intelligence to enable personalization and make it easier for patients to select providers, access their health information and receive virtual care at home, to ease the burden on care providers with intuitive workflows and real-time decision support.
- Philips’ open API-based ecosystem will foster the level of third-party innovation that, combined with UCSF’s clinical expertise, will enable Philips’ products, systems, devices and services to work seamlessly with those developed by partners and third parties, reflecting the diversity of delivery systems and technology partners held by both Philips and UCSF.
- The collaboration takes a Silicon Valley approach to the quadruple aim, setting new standard for modern healthcare with end-to-end cloud-based interoperability and innovative AI.