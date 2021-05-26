DoorDash gains on data showing order values are above expectations
May 26, 2021 12:25 PM ETDoorDash, Inc. (DASH)DASHBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- DoorDash (DASH +3.5%) rallies after reports circulate that YipitData forecast the company's gross order value increased 71% Y/Y through May 23.
- Order value is tracking toward 69% growth in Q2 if current trends hold. That would follow DoorDash setting a record in Q1 with average order frequency.
- In general, DoorDash is seeing new consumer cohorts start with average order rates that were well above pre-COVID-19 pandemic historical averages.
- Total DoorDash orders rose 219% in Q1 to 103M.
- DASH rose to a a six-week high earlier in the session. DoorDash trades below its 50-day and 100-day moving averages, but is still more than 50% higher than the 200-day moving average.