Saudi Food and Drug Authority accepts Emmaus' Endari marketing authorization application

  • Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCPK:EMMA +0.7%) announces that its application for Marketing Authorization (MA) for Endari in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been accepted by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA).
  • The SFDA's MA review and approval process typically takes 12 to 18 months.
  • Endari, Emmaus' prescription grade L-glutamine oral powder, is approved by the U.S. FDA for treating sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.
  • During the review and approval process, Endari will be available to sickle cell disease patients on an early access basis to address an unmet medical need, the company said.
