Shenandoah Telecommunications promotes McKay to chief operating officer
May 26, 2021 12:31 PM ETShenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN)SHENBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN +1.5%) has named Ed McKay to the role of executive VP and chief operating officer.
- McKay takes over leadership of the company's integrated broadband business - including Shentel Cable, Shentel Business and the Glo Fiber and Beam brands - as well as its tower portfolio.
- He's risen through ranks at Shentel after 17 years there, most recently as senior VP of Engineering and Operations.
- He also was critical to the company's sale of its wireless affiliate business to T-Mobile.
- he takes over on July 3, replacing David Heimbach, who's moving to the COO job at MetroNet.