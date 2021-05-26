Shenandoah Telecommunications promotes McKay to chief operating officer

  • Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN +1.5%) has named Ed McKay to the role of executive VP and chief operating officer.
  • McKay takes over leadership of the company's integrated broadband business - including Shentel Cable, Shentel Business and the Glo Fiber and Beam brands - as well as its tower portfolio.
  • He's risen through ranks at Shentel after 17 years there, most recently as senior VP of Engineering and Operations.
  • He also was critical to the company's sale of its wireless affiliate business to T-Mobile.
  • he takes over on July 3, replacing David Heimbach, who's moving to the COO job at MetroNet.
