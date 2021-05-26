Peloton and Echelon plug metadata leak that exposed some customer info
- At-home exercise companies Peloton Interactive (PTON +8.9%) and Echelon left user data exposed in metadata, according to TechCrunch.
- The metadata exposure was reported by security researcher Jan Masters and then confirmed independently by TechCrunch.
- A spokesperson with Peloton says the company fixed the bug that created the issue last week. Earlier this month, Peloton had to fix some API issues that also appeared to expose data. Echelon also confirms that it fixed its metadata bug.
- Echelon is considered one of the bigger competitive threats to Peloton in the connected bike market.
