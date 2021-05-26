Legend Power Systems increases bought deal offering size of up to $10.3M
May 26, 2021 12:48 PM ETLegend Power Systems Inc. (LPSIF)LPSIFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Legend Power Systems (OTCQB:LPSIF -6.9%) entered into an agreement with Stifel, as sole bookrunner and lead underwriter on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters, for increasing the size of its earlier announced bought deal offering.
- Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 12M units at $0.75/unit for gross proceeds of $9M.
- Each unit will consist of one share and one-half of one share purchase warrant wherein warrant holder will be entitled to purchase one share at $0.95 for two years post closing date.
- Underwriters granted 30 days option to purchase up to an additional 1.8M units wherein the gross proceeds will be $10.35M.
- Net proceeds will be used for future growth initiatives and general corporate purposes.
- Offer scheduled to close on or about June 11.