Titan Machinery Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 26, 2021 12:50 PM ETTitan Machinery Inc. (TITN)TITNBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (+6.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $337.65M (+8.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TITN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.