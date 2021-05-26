Guess Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETGuess', Inc. (GES)GESBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Guess (NYSE:GES) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.20 (+89.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $497.92M (+91.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GES has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.