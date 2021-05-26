Express soars on triple the normal trading activity; other meme favorites active

May 26, 2021 12:55 PM ETExpress, Inc. (EXPR)EXPR, BBBY, BB, KOSSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor17 Comments
  • Express (EXPR +16.2%) soars on a strong day for many of the favorite Reddit-short squeeze stocks in the consumer sector. Trading volume on Express is already triple normal activity.
  • Express still trade with short interest at close to 10% of total float. Express also trades about 88% higher than its 200-day moving average.
  • Meanwhile, it is a mixed day for earnings in the mall sector, with a strong report from Abercrombie & Fitch clashing with a disappointing update from Nordstrom.
  • For its part, Express is expected to report earnings next week.
  • It is active day overall for meme stocks with investors once again bidding up Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY +11.1%) and BlackBerry (BB +10.1%). Koss (KOSS -2.9%) is down but seeing heavy volume. GameStop and AMC are having a big days.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.