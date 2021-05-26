Express soars on triple the normal trading activity; other meme favorites active
May 26, 2021 12:55 PM ETExpress, Inc. (EXPR)EXPR, BBBY, BB, KOSSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor17 Comments
- Express (EXPR +16.2%) soars on a strong day for many of the favorite Reddit-short squeeze stocks in the consumer sector. Trading volume on Express is already triple normal activity.
- Express still trade with short interest at close to 10% of total float. Express also trades about 88% higher than its 200-day moving average.
- Meanwhile, it is a mixed day for earnings in the mall sector, with a strong report from Abercrombie & Fitch clashing with a disappointing update from Nordstrom.
- For its part, Express is expected to report earnings next week.
- It is active day overall for meme stocks with investors once again bidding up Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY +11.1%) and BlackBerry (BB +10.1%). Koss (KOSS -2.9%) is down but seeing heavy volume. GameStop and AMC are having a big days.