Costco Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
May 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETCostco Wholesale Corporation (COST)COSTBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.28 (+20.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $43.82B (+17.6% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect comparable sales +16%, and in constant currency +12.7%.
- Membership fees is expected to be $873.8M.
- Over the last 2 years, COST has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 21 upward revisions and 0 downward.