Ulta Beauty Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETUlta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)ULTABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.96 (vs. 1Q21: -1.39) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.64B (+40.2% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect comparable sales +39.2% and gross margin 35.7%.
- Merchandise inventories estimate is $1.42B
- Over the last 2 years, ULTA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 5 downward.