Judge rejects Bayer's plan to resolve future Roundup lawsuits

  • Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY -3.2%) shares sink after the company failed to win approval for its proposed $2B Roundup settlement from the judge presiding over the case.
  • Calling parts of the proposal "clearly unreasonable," U.S. District Court Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco said Bayer's plan "would accomplish a lot for Monsanto" but "would accomplish far less for the Roundup users" who are currently healthy.
  • Bayer's proposed settlement was targeted to claims by people who have been exposed to the Roundup weedkiller and become sick in the future.
  • Bayer has said the law was misapplied in the three jury trials that resulted in millions of dollars for plaintiffs; one of the trials, a $25M federal jury verdict against Bayer, was upheld by an appeals court two weeks ago.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.