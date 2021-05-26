Judge rejects Bayer's plan to resolve future Roundup lawsuits
- Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY -3.2%) shares sink after the company failed to win approval for its proposed $2B Roundup settlement from the judge presiding over the case.
- Calling parts of the proposal "clearly unreasonable," U.S. District Court Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco said Bayer's plan "would accomplish a lot for Monsanto" but "would accomplish far less for the Roundup users" who are currently healthy.
- Bayer's proposed settlement was targeted to claims by people who have been exposed to the Roundup weedkiller and become sick in the future.
- Bayer has said the law was misapplied in the three jury trials that resulted in millions of dollars for plaintiffs; one of the trials, a $25M federal jury verdict against Bayer, was upheld by an appeals court two weeks ago.