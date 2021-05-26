Fusion Fuel Green soars 8% post Q1 results
May 26, 2021 1:12 PM ETFusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO)HTOOBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO +8.4%) reported Q1 revenue of €0.5M and cost of sales was also €0.5M, related to the purchase and subsequent sale of custom-made components to production partner.
- Operating loss of €6.5M, driven by share-based payment expenses from the business combination agreement.
- The Co. announced Balboa synthetic fuel plant with Grupo Industrial CL.
- Signed MoU with the Spanish Association of Service Stations.
- The Co. also heads of agreement with Ampol to install a demonstrator plant to produce green hydrogen in Australia and, if successful, provides the basis to pursue other green hydrogen projects in the region.
- During Q1, roughly 1.1M warrants were exercised, resulting in capital inflows of around $12M, bringing total cash and equivalent at the end of the quarter to €61.8M.
