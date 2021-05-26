CAVU Resources sells $2.65M property to homebuilder JP Orleans

May 26, 2021 1:14 PM ETLiveToBeHappy, Inc. (CAVR)CAVRBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • CAVU Resources (OTCPK:CAVR -3.4%) wholly owned subsidiary, Sinacori Builders closed on the sale of Alexander Manor to JP Orleans who will build luxury homes in the South Park area of Charlotte.
  • "We expect to begin several significant projects which we believe will deliver strong results in future quarters and I believe the real estate division will achieve record Y/Y growth in 2021 over 2020," President and COO Russ Sinacori commented.
  • "I am confident we will achieve the record results in our real estate division we have forecasted. When we layer in execution of our strategy in each of our other four divisions – I believe the annual results for the entire company will not only meet our forecast, we will likely will surprise on the upside," CEO Kevin V. Cox commented.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.