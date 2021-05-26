CAVU Resources sells $2.65M property to homebuilder JP Orleans
May 26, 2021 1:14 PM ETLiveToBeHappy, Inc. (CAVR)CAVRBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- CAVU Resources (OTCPK:CAVR -3.4%) wholly owned subsidiary, Sinacori Builders closed on the sale of Alexander Manor to JP Orleans who will build luxury homes in the South Park area of Charlotte.
- "We expect to begin several significant projects which we believe will deliver strong results in future quarters and I believe the real estate division will achieve record Y/Y growth in 2021 over 2020," President and COO Russ Sinacori commented.
- "I am confident we will achieve the record results in our real estate division we have forecasted. When we layer in execution of our strategy in each of our other four divisions – I believe the annual results for the entire company will not only meet our forecast, we will likely will surprise on the upside," CEO Kevin V. Cox commented.