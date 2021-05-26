Royal Bank of Canada Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
May 26, 2021 2:08 PM ETRoyal Bank of Canada (RY)RYBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is C$2.51 (+143.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$11.97B (+15.9% Y/Y).
- A Reuters article cited, Canadian banks are expected to beat analysts' estimates for quarterly earnings as strength in capital markets and wealth management overrides sluggish non-mortgage loan growth, and as they release some reserves on relatively few loan losses, investors said.
- Analysts expect average core EPS for the top six lenders (Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and National Bank of Canada) in the three months through April to more than double from a year ago, when they set aside nearly C$11B to cover potential bad loans.
- Over the last 2 years, RY has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.