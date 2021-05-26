Boston Scientific dips as Needham downgrades stock noting ‘too high’ consensus estimates

  • Boston Scientific (BSX -2.9%) has retraced four days of consecutive gains after Needham analyst Mike Matson downgraded the stock to hold from buy.
  • Noting that the 2023 and 2023 consensus estimates for the company were “too high” the analyst expects downward revisions to estimates before and after the investor day event scheduled by the company for September.

  • “We now believe that BSX shares are fairly valued," the analyst wrote anticipating annual operating margin improvement at the company to reach closer to~50bps than 100bps.

  • Matson also expects a potential slowdown in the company’s WATCHMAN sales growth given the upcoming launch of the Amulet left atrial appendage closure (LAAC) device for which Abbott obtained regulatory clearance for a new clinical trial in December.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.