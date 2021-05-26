Boston Scientific dips as Needham downgrades stock noting ‘too high’ consensus estimates
May 26, 2021 2:07 PM ETBoston Scientific Corporation (BSX)BSXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Boston Scientific (BSX -2.9%) has retraced four days of consecutive gains after Needham analyst Mike Matson downgraded the stock to hold from buy.
- Noting that the 2023 and 2023 consensus estimates for the company were “too high” the analyst expects downward revisions to estimates before and after the investor day event scheduled by the company for September.
“We now believe that BSX shares are fairly valued," the analyst wrote anticipating annual operating margin improvement at the company to reach closer to~50bps than 100bps.
Matson also expects a potential slowdown in the company’s WATCHMAN sales growth given the upcoming launch of the Amulet left atrial appendage closure (LAAC) device for which Abbott obtained regulatory clearance for a new clinical trial in December.