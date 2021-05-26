Fox News International streaming service expanding into Asia

May 26, 2021
  • Fox News International (FOX +1%, FOXA +1.4%), the streaming service taking Fox News worldwide, is expanding into Asia starting tomorrow.
  • The platform will be in a total of 37 countries after additional distribution in Japan, Hong Kong, Mongolia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Maldives.
  • It offers live streams of Fox News and Fox Business as well as a catalog of 20 on-demand programs.
  • Fox News International launched in Mexico last August; now the top countries for app downloads are the UK, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Portugal, the Netherlands, Ireland, Mexico and Denmark.
  • The service costs $6.99/month and is available via iOS/Android, Apple TV and Android TV, and is accessible through Amazon Fire TV.
