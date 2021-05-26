D-BOX expands its footprint in the U.S. with partner Cinemark
May 26, 2021 Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK), D-BOX Technologies (OTCPK:DBOXF)
- D-BOX Technologies (OTCPK:DBOXF) and Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) inked a new agreement to install D-BOX haptic recliner seats in 8 additional locations, bringing the total D-BOX Cinemark screens to 99 throughout the United States.
- “We are highly encouraged with the status of the theatrical recovery in North America given the rapid deployment of vaccines, easing government restrictions, and recent box office successes, which demonstrate the pent-up demand for the immersive, cinematic experience,” stated Damian Wardle, Cinemark's EVP Technology Operations and Presentation. “D-BOX further enhances the entertainment level and transports guests into the on-screen action like never before, which is an escape from reality our guests have been craving.”