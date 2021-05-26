Canadian Imperial Bank Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
May 26, 2021 2:24 PM ETCanadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)RY, CM, TDBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is C$3.07 (+226.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$4.97B (+8.5% Y/Y).
- The six lenders (Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and National Bank of Canada) are trading at 11.5 times forward earnings versus about 12.65 for their U.S. peers, a Reuters article cited.
- Optimism around Canadian earnings have contributed to the gains, and that could reverse somewhat if they disappoint, said Bryden Teich, portfolio manager at Avenue Investment Management.
- (NYSE:RY), (NYSE:CM), (NYSE:TD) have reported 9.5%, 11% and 8.3% gains in past one month respectively.
- Over the last 2 years, CM has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.