Afterpay picks San Francisco for North American base
May 26, 2021 2:34 PM ETAfterpay Limited (AFTPF)AFTPFBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Australia-based Afterpay (OTCPK:AFTPF +0.2%) chooses San Francisco as the site for its North American headquarters as the "Buy Now Pay Later" service seeks to grow its business in the U.S. and Canada.
- The company will occupy two floors at the Phelan Building on Marke Street and will accommodate 300+ Bay Area-based employees.
- "The layout and features of the office will support Afterpay's new flexible workplace approach - allowing employees to work from the office, remotely, or a hybrid of the two," the company said in a statement.
- The location represents Afterpay's business "at the intersection of technology, finance, shopping and culture," said Afterpay Co-Founder and Co-CEO Nick Molnar.
- In April, the company teamed up with payments platform Adyen to offer its BNPL service to retailers.